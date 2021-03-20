Scoreboard of India Women vs SA Women 1st T20I

Scoreboard of the first T20 International between India Women and South Africa Women here on Saturday.

India Women Innings Smriti Mandhana c Anne Bosch b S Ismail 11 Shafali Verma st Sinalo Jafta b N Mlaba 23 Harleen Deol c S Ismail b Anne Bosch 52 Jemimah Rodrigues c S Ismail b Anne Bosch 30 Richa Ghosh b S Ismail 5 Deepti Sharma not out 3 Arundhati Reddy c Nadine de Klerk b S Ismail 0 Extras: (b 2, lb 1, w 3) 6 Total: (for 6 wkts in 20 overs) 130 Fall of Wickets: 1/11 2/56 3/116 4/120 5/130 6/130 Bowling: N Mlaba 4-0-28-1, S Ismail 4-0-14-3, Ayabonga Khaka 4-0-21-0, Nadine de Klerk 3-0-27-0, Sune Luus 3-0-26-0, Anne Bosch 2-0-11-2. South Africa Women Innings Lizelle Lee c Simran Bahadur b Arundhati Reddy 8 Anne Bosch not out 66 Sune Luus c and b Harleen Deol 43 Laura Wolvaardt not out 9 Extras: (b 4, w 3) 7 Total: (for 2 wkts in 19.1 overs) 133 Fall of Wickets: 1/14 2/104 Bowling: Arundhati Reddy 3.1-0-20-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-0-28-0, Deepti Sharma 3-0-26-0, Poonam Yadav 2-0-13-0, Simran Bahadur 4-0-21-0, Harleen Deol 3-0-21-1.

