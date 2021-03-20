Scoreboard: India vs England, 5th Twenty20I

England Innings Jason Roy b Bhuvneshwar 0 Jos Buttler c Hardik b Bhuvneshwar 52 Dawid Malan b Thakur 68 Jonny Bairstow c Suryakumar b Thakur 7 Eoin Morgan c sub b Hardik 1 Ben Stokes c Pant b Natarajan 14 Chris Jordan c Suryakumar b Thakur 11 Jofra Archer run out 1 Sam Curran not out 14 Adil Rashid not out 0 Extras: (lb 9, w 11) 20 Total: (For 8 wkts in 20 overs) 188 Fall of Wickets: 1/0 2/130 3/140 4/142 5/142 6/165 7/168 8/174 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-15-2, Hardik Pandya 4-0-34-1, Washington Sundar 1-0-13-0, Shardul Thakur 4-0-45-3, T Natarajan 4-0-39-1, Rahul Chahar 3-0-33-0.

