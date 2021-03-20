Adani Group to reimburse vaccination charges to employees
Amid the surge in cases of Coronavirus in India, multinational company Adani Group will facilitate the vaccination of its employees.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 23:54 IST
The Adani Group has said that it will reimburse charges incurred on vaccination against COVID-19 by its employees and their families. "We are pleased to share that we will reimburse vaccination charges for every Adani employee their spouse and children as well as employee's parents, between now and April 30 2021," Chief Human Resources Officer Vikram Tandon said in a letter.
The letter noted that the government is accelerating the vaccination programme to control the further spread of COVID and to minimise sickness on account of the pandemic. India has scaled a significant peak as it administered over four crore vaccinations. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
