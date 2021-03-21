Case lodged against TMC candidate for 'intimidating' voters: Police

A case was lodged against Trinamool Congress's Bardhaman Dakshin candidate Khokon Das on Saturday for allegedly intimidating voters ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal, police said.

Addressing a public meeting at the Kankaleshwari Kalibari area of Burdwan city on Tuesday, Das allegedly said that after the election results will be announced, action will be taken against those who will vote for the BJP, police said.

Taking cognisance of press reports on Das' statement, Assistant Returning Officer of Bardhaman Dakshin constituency Diptarka Basu asked Inspector-in-Charge of Bardhaman police station Pintu Saha to investigate the matter and submit a report, they said.

Based on the report, Basu directed the police to file a case against the Trinamool Congress candidate for violating the model code of conduct, they added.

A case has been lodged against Das under IPC section 171C (undue influence at elections), police said.

The police report has also been submitted in the court of the judicial magistrate, which will hear the matter on Tuesday, they said.

