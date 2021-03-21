Left Menu

23 people held for prostitution in raid at Greater Noida hotel; 6 cops suspended

PTI | Noida | Updated: 21-03-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 00:16 IST
23 people held for prostitution in raid at Greater Noida hotel; 6 cops suspended

Twenty-three people, including 12 women, were arrested for an alleged prostitution racket in a raid by police at a hotel in Greater Noida on Saturday, while six police personnel were suspended for laxity in work, officials said.

Involvement of local police officials is also suspected in the operation of the racket and an investigation has been launched into the role of the local police station head and chowki in-charge, Greater Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

''The hotel is located in the Dankaur police station area where a police raid was carried out by a team led by the assistant commissioner of police (Greater Noida 3) over information of prostitution racket. Twelve women, 11 men, including the hotel manager, have been arrested and objectionable items have been seized from the hotel,'' Singh said.

The officer said the role of the local police has also come under the scanner and some personnel have been found guilty in the initial investigation.

Four police constables, a head constable and a driver were shunted out to the police lines in the afternoon soon after the case came into light and were suspended in the night, according to an official statement.

''Investigations have been launched into the roles of the local Mandi Shyam Nagar police chowki in-charge, who was transferred out three days ago, and the local Dankaur police station in-charge as well,” it added.

Legal proceedings are being carried out against the 23 arrested people and they would be sent to jail, DCP Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

