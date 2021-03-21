Left Menu

Sikh community feeling betrayed as govt fails to implement Anand Marriage Act in J-K: BJP leader

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-03-2021 00:49 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 00:42 IST
The Sikh community in Jammu and Kashmir is feeling betrayed as the central government has ''failed'' to keep its promise of implementing 'Anand Marriage Act' in the Union Territory post abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, senior BJP leader S Varinderjeet Singh has said.

Singh discussed the matter with the national president of BJP minority morcha Haji Jamal Siddiqui during his two-day visit here, the BJP said in a statement here on Saturday.

Singh led a delegation of the members of the minority community and informed Sadiqui that soon after the abrogation of Article 370, it was assured that the 'Anand Marriage Act' would be implemented in letter and spirit besides setting up a minority commission in Jammu and Kashmir.

''The Union government's this assurance was widely advertised but unfortunately, nothing has been done in this regard so far, for which the (Sikh) community is feeling betrayed,'' the statement said quoting Singh.

He also said that the Sikhs, in particular, are not given any representation in important positions in government departments as a result of which there is resentment among the community.

Singh also raised various other issues related to the welfare and economic upliftment of the Sikh community, the statement said.

He expressed grave concern and resentment over discrimination with the non-migrant Kashmiri Sikhs in matters of reservation in professional and technical courses and government jobs.

Sadiqui listened to the BJP leaders belonging to the community and assured them to table their issues before the national leadership, the statement said.

He also invited them to visit Delhi if they want to take up the grievances themselves with the BJP national president or other leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

