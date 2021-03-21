Left Menu

Prosecutor: Man accused of 1 murder says he really killed 16

21-03-2021
A man charged with beating to death a New Jersey resident he says sexually abused him as a child now claims he has killed a total of 16 people, including his ex-wife and three others in New Mexico, officials said. Authorities have not corroborated that claim.

Sean Lannon, 47, said he killed the four whose remains were found in a vehicle at an airport and “11 other individuals” in New Mexico, Alec Gutierrez, an assistant prosecutor in Gloucester County, New Jersey, said during a detention hearing Friday, NJ.com reported.

Authorities said in court documents that Lannon made the admission in a phone call to a relative, who told investigators he expressed remorse. Lannon had been sought after the discovery of the four bodies but has been charged only with the death in New Jersey. His lawyer says Lannon was provoked.

Police Lt David Chavez in Lannon's hometown of Grants, New Mexico, said authorities have no indication that his claims about 11 other killings are true and that they aren't aware of any missing-person or homicide reports that would fit his narrative.

“Is it possible? Sure, it's possible. Is it probable? No, probably not,” Chavez told the Albuquerque Journal, saying authorities would investigate.

It was a twist in a case that spans the country. A search for Lannon ended with his arrest in St Louis on March 10. He was driving a car stolen from New Jersey victim Michael Dabkowski, who mentored Lannon and his twin brother through a Big Brothers program in the 1980s, NJ.com reported.

Lannon told investigators that Dabkowski had sexually abused him as a child and that he had gone to the 66-year-old's home to retrieve sexually explicit photos.

He is accused of breaking into Dabkowski's home and beating him to death with a hammer, according to an affidavit. Dabkowski's body was found March 8.

The bodies of Lannon's ex-wife and three other people had been found in a vehicle March 5 in a parking garage at Albuquerque International Sunport, New Mexico's largest airport.

The victims were identified as Jennifer Lannon, 39; Matthew Miller, 21; Jesten Mata, 40; and Randal Apostalon, 60. Sean Lannon lived 80 miles (130 km) away in Grants.

Jennifer Lannon, Miller and Mata were friends, and Apostalon lived out of his car and was known to give rides for money, Grants police said. The bodies were found in Apostalon's car.

Gutierrez said Friday that Lannon confessed to luring several victims to a home in New Mexico and dismembering some of them.

Jennifer Lannon's brother, Chris Whitman, told Albuquerque TV station KOB that he was shocked to hear his former brother-in-law claimed responsibility for multiple killings.

“They were together for about nine years, and it's just mind-boggling because it's someone I welcomed into my home and we had Thanksgiving dinner together.” In court in New Jersey on Friday, public defender Frank Unger challenged probable cause for the murder charge, arguing that Dabkowski had allowed Lannon into his home and that what followed amounted, at worst, to manslaughter provoked by passion, NJ.com reported.

He argued that Lannon didn't want anyone “to have control over me any longer” in trying to take back photos tied to childhood sexual abuse. Dabkowski had “documented those sexual assaults, those rapes, by taking pictures of himself with Mr Lannon in sexually compromised positions,” Unger said.

Unger said Lannon retrieved two hammers from Dabkowski's garage and gave them to the victim, saying, “You're going to need these. I don't want to hurt you.” “I would suggest that this fact alone illustrates this was not purposeful murder. He did not even bring a weapon to the home,” Unger said, arguing that Dabkowski attacked his client and then was killed.

Unger wanted the judge to release Lannon before trial, saying he had no prior convictions and is an Army veteran with an honorable discharge.

Lannon was born in Massachusetts and spent most of his early years in suburban Philadelphia's Gloucester County before he was deployed to Germany, Unger said. He has family in southern New Jersey, including his mother and sister.

The prosecutor argued that Lannon had previously spent a week in jail in New Mexico for failing to appear in court. It wasn't clear what he had been cited with.

The judge ordered that Lannon remain behind bars.

