Four members of family sentenced to life imprisonment for killing man

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 21-03-2021 01:08 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 01:08 IST
A court here on Saturday sentenced four members of a family to life imprisonment for killing a 28-year-old man in November 2011.

Additional District Judge Pramod Kumar Singh has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on Ram Singh, his wife Pushpa Devi and their two sons Umesh and Chotu, Assistant government counsel Mukesh Babu Goshwami said.

Jeetu's body was found stuffed in a bag on November 25, 2011.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the deceased's brother, a case was registered against Ram Singh and his family and later, they were arrested.

