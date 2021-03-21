Left Menu

BJP leader among 3 arrested for elderly's murder in Bengal

21-03-2021
BJP leader among 3 arrested for elderly's murder in Bengal

Three people, including a local BJP leader, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 74-year-old man in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, police said on Sunday.

The trio was arrested on Friday and produced before a local court on Saturday, which remanded them to 10 days in police custody, an officer said.

The elderly man was shot dead inside his house in Post Office Para in Raina police station area on March 9.

Looting money seems to have been the motive behind the murder as the elderly man had withdrawn cash from his bank account on the day of the incident, he said.

However, the accused persons claimed that one of them had accidentally fired a shot at the man and as he fell on the ground, they got scared and fled the spot without taking the money, the officer said.

The trio was nabbed by tracking their mobile phone locations, he said.

The BJP leader, a 'Shakti Kendra Pramukh' of Bardhaman Uttar assembly seat, alleged that he was framed in the case.

