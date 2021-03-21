Left Menu

Gold loan disbursement racket busted in Delhi, 5 held

Delhi Police busted a racket involving officials of a non-banking financial company (NBFC) and arrested five accused in the case, the police said on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 11:26 IST
Gold loan disbursement racket busted in Delhi, 5 held
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police busted a racket involving officials of a non-banking financial company (NBFC) and arrested five accused in the case, the police said on Sunday. As per the official statement of the police, the racket allegedly involved the disbursal of loans keeping fake gold jewellery as security.

Police have recovered Rs. 10.5 lakh cash, fake or dummy gold jewellery, fake ID's, fake loan applications forms and property papers from the five accused. "Five people including two employees of a Nirman Vihar-based NBFC have been arrested for duping the company by issuing loans against fake gold jewellery," said the police.

"The accused are identified as Sanjay Naresh Prajapathi, 36 years who used to work as a branch manager. Nishant Bhole, 29 years, was working as a gold appraiser in the company. Jitender Verma 42 year, he was previously involved in six cases of cheating, Sandeep Kumar 46 years, he was also previously involved in 3 cases of cheating, Mukesh Kumar 35 years," the police added. Sanjay Prajapati was apprehended from Pulbangash Metro Station. Subsequently, three more associates namely Jitender Verma, Sandeep and Mukesh were also apprehended from separate places, the police informed.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US, Belgium, France and Japan hold Mideast naval exercise

The US Navy said Sunday it will hold a major naval exercise alongside Belgium, France and Japan in the Mideast amid tensions over Irans nuclear programme in the region.The Group Arabian Sea Warfare Exercise will see ships from the four coun...

Changing names to get free meals lands hundreds of Taiwanese in soup!

Hundreds of Taiwanese found it the hard way the truth in the saying that there is no such thing as a free lunch Lured by an offer of free or discounted meals by a Japanese sushi restaurant to people for anyone with the name salmon househol...

70,000 Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres operationalised ahead of schedule: Govt

India has marked a key milestone in universalising primary health care with the target of operationalising 70,000 Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres AB-HWCs by March 31 being realised ahead of time, the Union Health Ministry said o...

J-K: BJP organises 'Kashmir Ki Baat, Youth Ke Saath', discusses future policies with DDC members

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Kashmir unit on Saturday organised Kashmir Ki Baat, Youth Ke Saath programme to discuss future policies with the youth District Development Council DDC members from BJP and Independents. BJP is growing significant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021