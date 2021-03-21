Left Menu

C'garh: Naxals kill police constable after abducting him

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 21-03-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 12:04 IST
Naxals have allegedly killed a policeman after abducting him in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, an official said on Sunday.

Constable Sannu Punem was abducted by a group of Naxals on Saturday evening from Pondum village under Bhairmgarh police station limits and his body was found this morning near a rivulet close to nearby Keshkutul village, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

''Punem, who was posted at Gangaloor police station of the district, was on leave and had gone to Pondum, located around 450 km away from capital Raipur,'' he said.

After being alerted about the incident, a police team was rushed to the spot and the body was shifted for the post mortem.

''Prima facie, it seems that he was killed with sharp edged weapons, but the exact cause of the death will be known after the autopsy,'' the IG said.

A search operation has been launched in the area to trace the Naxals, he added.

