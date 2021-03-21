Left Menu

Dozens of Thai protesters injured after rally near king's palace

More than 30 civilians and police were injured in Thai anti-government protests, an emergency medical center said on Sunday after police used water cannon, teargas, and rubber bullets to disperse the rally the night before. Another video showed people taking refuge from teargas in a McDonald's restaurant. Thirteen police officers and 20 others were injured, the Erawan Medical Centre said.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 21-03-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 12:28 IST
Dozens of Thai protesters injured after rally near king's palace
Representative image Image Credit:

More than 30 civilians and police were injured in Thai anti-government protests, an emergency medical center said on Sunday after police used water cannon, teargas, and rubber bullets to disperse the rally the night before. Video circulated on social media showing police hitting and stomping on people with others fleeing police in riot gear and some abandoning their motorcycles. Another video showed people taking refuge from teargas in a McDonald's restaurant.

Thirteen police officers and 20 others were injured, the Erawan Medical Centre said. Police said on Sunday their actions were in accordance with international standards and that 20 protesters were arrested for breaking public gathering laws and insulting the monarchy.

"Violence originated from the protesters' side and police have to defend the law and protect national treasures," the deputy head of the Bangkok police, Piya Tavichai, told reporters. Protesters were not immediately available for comment. Most of their leaders have been arrested.

Portraits of the king were defaced at Saturday night's protests, which drew well over 1,000 people. An anti-government protest this month saw over 20 protesters injured.

Thailand's youth protest movement emerged last year and has posed the biggest challenge for the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha, a retired army general who seized power in 2014 from an elected government. Protesters say he engineered a process that preserved the military-monarchy establishment and kept him in power after a 2019 election. Prayuth and his supporters reject that assertion.

The protesters have demanded reform of the monarchy, breaking a traditional taboo, saying the constitution drafted by the military after the 2014 coup gives the king too much power. The Royal Palace, which declined to comment on Sunday, has avoided commenting directly on the protests. The government has said criticism of the king is unlawful and inappropriate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippine troops kill Abu Sayyaf leader, rescue Indonesian hostages

Philippine troops have killed a leader of the Abu Sayyaf kidnap-for-ransom group and rescued four Indonesian hostages held since last year, the military said on Sunday. Majan Sahidjuan, alias Apo Mike, was severely wounded in a gunbattle wi...

Dozens of Thai protesters injured after rally near king's palace

More than 30 civilians and police were injured in Thai anti-government protests, an emergency medical center said on Sunday after police used water cannon, teargas, and rubber bullets to disperse the rally the night before. Video circulated...

US, Belgium, France and Japan hold Mideast naval exercise

The US Navy said Sunday it will hold a major naval exercise alongside Belgium, France and Japan in the Mideast amid tensions over Irans nuclear programme in the region.The Group Arabian Sea Warfare Exercise will see ships from the four coun...

Changing names to get free meals lands hundreds of Taiwanese in soup!

Hundreds of Taiwanese found it the hard way the truth in the saying that there is no such thing as a free lunch Lured by an offer of free or discounted meals by a Japanese sushi restaurant to people for anyone with the name salmon househol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021