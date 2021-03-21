Left Menu

Japan, U.S. defence chiefs affirm cooperation on Taiwan - Kyodo

U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin brought up the issue when he met with Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi on Tuesday although there was no discussion on the specifics of how the two countries should coordinate responses to such an emergency, the news outlet reported. Japan has historically refrained from commenting on potential emergency situations in Taiwan in relation to China and its stance remains to "encourage dialogue for a peaceful solution to cross-strait tensions," Kyodo said.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 21-03-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 12:39 IST
Japan, U.S. defence chiefs affirm cooperation on Taiwan - Kyodo

Japanese and U.S. defence chiefs agreed in their meeting last week to closely cooperate in the event of a military clash between China and Taiwan, Kyodo News reported on Sunday, citing multiple government sources. U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin brought up the issue when he met with Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi on Tuesday although there was no discussion on the specifics of how the two countries should coordinate responses to such an emergency, the news outlet reported.

Japan has historically refrained from commenting on potential emergency situations in Taiwan in relation to China and its stance remains to "encourage dialogue for a peaceful solution to cross-strait tensions," Kyodo said. Austin and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met their counterparts in Tokyo last week in what was the first overseas visit by top members of President Joe Biden's cabinet.

In a joint statement issued with Japan, Austin and Blinken said, "China's behaviour, where inconsistent with the existing international order, presents political, economic, military and technological challenges to the alliance and to the international community." No immediate comment from U.S. Embassy in Japan was available. Representatives for the Japanese defence ministry could not be reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US, Belgium, France and Japan hold Mideast naval exercise

The US Navy said Sunday it will hold a major naval exercise alongside Belgium, France and Japan in the Mideast amid tensions over Irans nuclear programme in the region.The Group Arabian Sea Warfare Exercise will see ships from the four coun...

Changing names to get free meals lands hundreds of Taiwanese in soup!

Hundreds of Taiwanese found it the hard way the truth in the saying that there is no such thing as a free lunch Lured by an offer of free or discounted meals by a Japanese sushi restaurant to people for anyone with the name salmon househol...

70,000 Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres operationalised ahead of schedule: Govt

India has marked a key milestone in universalising primary health care with the target of operationalising 70,000 Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres AB-HWCs by March 31 being realised ahead of time, the Union Health Ministry said o...

J-K: BJP organises 'Kashmir Ki Baat, Youth Ke Saath', discusses future policies with DDC members

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Kashmir unit on Saturday organised Kashmir Ki Baat, Youth Ke Saath programme to discuss future policies with the youth District Development Council DDC members from BJP and Independents. BJP is growing significant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021