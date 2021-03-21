Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: Candidates stage semi-nude protest against exam 'irregularities'

Alleging Vyapam scam part two, candidates who had appeared for the Agriculture Extension Officer and Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) exams in February this year conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (PEB), took to the streets of Gwalior to stage a semi-nude protest against alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exams.

ANI | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 21-03-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 13:05 IST
Madhya Pradesh: Candidates stage semi-nude protest against exam 'irregularities'
Students stage semi-nude protest in Gwalior on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Alleging Vyapam scam part two, candidates who had appeared for the Agriculture Extension Officer and Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) exams in February this year conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (PEB), took to the streets of Gwalior to stage a semi-nude protest against alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exams. VyapamVyaysayik Pareeksha Mandal (Vyapam) is the Hindi acronym for the Professional Examination Board.

Sudhir, from the Krishi Mahavidyalaya, Gwalior told ANI, "We have gone naked to protest and unclothe the corrupt policies of this government. We are protesting against a scam that has taken place on the lines of the 2013 Vyapam scam. We demand an investigation into the conduct of the exams and cancellation of recruitments and a fresh recruitment process should be organised. "In these exams, only students who belong to the same caste, college, region top. Their college records are very bad. They take six to seven years to clear a four-year course. They top in those subjects in which they consistently fail for four to five years. This is evident from these facts that the PEB makes the question papers and answers available to them before the exams," he alleged.

The Vyapam scam that took place in 2013, involved 13 different examinations conducted by the PEB for recruitment to government jobs and admissions to educational institutions in Madhya Pradesh. In August 2013, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government constituted a Special Task Force to probe the scam. The Central Bureau of Investigation took over in July 2015. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Not made final decision on pullout of US troops from Afghanistan yet: US Secretary of Defense

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, during his visit to India stated that US President Joe Biden has not made a final decision on the pullout of US troops from Afghanistan yet. Im aware that there is speculation that the President has mad...

Deswal, Bhaker, Nivetha fire as India win women's pistol team gold

Indias terrific trio of Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Manu Bhaker and Shri Nivetha claimed the gold medal by some distance in the womens team 10m air pistol event in the ISSF World Cup here on Sunday.The Indians shot 16 in the gold medal round t...

Gold imports slip 3.3 pc to USD 26.11 bn in Apr-Feb

Gold imports, which have a bearing on the countrys current account deficit CAD, fell 3.3 percent to USD 26.11 billion during April-February 2020-21, according to the commerce ministry data.Imports of the yellow metal stood at USD 27 billion...

Russian envoy to U.S. back in Moscow after Biden calls Putin a killer - TASS

Russias ambassador to the United States arrived in Moscow on Sunday for discussions on how to address sliding U.S.-Russia relations after U.S. President Joe Biden said he thought Vladimir Putin was a killer, the TASS news agency reported. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021