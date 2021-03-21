Left Menu

2 arrested, cocaine seized from West Bengal's Siliguri hotel

On the basis of a tip-off, a team of Special Task Force (STF) arrested two persons after raiding a hotel in the Pradhan Nagar area on Sunday in which they seized 7 kgs of Cocaine, valued at around Rs seven crore in the international market along with 20,000 Yuba tablets.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 21-03-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 13:19 IST
2 arrested, cocaine seized from West Bengal's Siliguri hotel
Alleged drug smugglers arrested in Pradhan Nagar, Siliguri. Image Credit: ANI

On the basis of a tip-off, a team of Special Task Force (STF) arrested two persons after raiding a hotel in the Pradhan Nagar area on Sunday in which they seized 7 kgs of Cocaine, valued at around Rs seven crore in the international market along with 20,000 Yuba tablets. According to the STIF officers, the accused took shelter in Manipur where they allegedly ran their smuggling business and were planning to sell the confiscated drugs in the city.

The two accused, arrested on Saturday have been identified as Shiv Kumar from Begusarai, Bihar, and Natarajan from Tamil Nadu. The STD handed over the accused to Siliguri Pradhan Nagar Police and soon they will be produced before the Siliguri ACJM court.

Further investigation is in process. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

