Left Menu

Hiran death case: Policeman among two arrested by Maha ATS

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 13:29 IST
Hiran death case: Policeman among two arrested by Maha ATS

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested two persons, including a policeman, in connection with the alleged murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, whose body was found in a creek in neighbouring Thane earlier this month, an official said on Sunday.

The arrests were made late night on Saturday, he said.

The arrested accused were identified as Vinayak Shinde, a police personnel, and Naresh Dhare, a bookie, the official said.

''Both the accused were on Saturday called to the ATS headquarters for questioning in connection with the case and later placed under arrest,'' he added.

Shinde is a convict in Lakhan Bhaiya fake encounter case and he come out from jail on furlough last year, he said.

Their arrest came the day the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed over the probe into the Hiran death case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The state ATS was investigating the case till then.

Hiran's body was found on March 5, days after an explosives-laden vehicle was found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's multi-storey residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai on February 25.

''The state ATS has so far interrogated several people, including police officials and the family members of the deceased. The arrest of these two persons is a major breakthrough in the case,'' the official said.

The NIA is also probing the explosives-laden SUV case and arrested assistant police inspector Sachin Waze.

The ATS had earlier registered a case under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) against unidentified persons in connection with Hiran's death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Not made final decision on pullout of US troops from Afghanistan yet: US Secretary of Defense

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, during his visit to India stated that US President Joe Biden has not made a final decision on the pullout of US troops from Afghanistan yet. Im aware that there is speculation that the President has mad...

Deswal, Bhaker, Nivetha fire as India win women's pistol team gold

Indias terrific trio of Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Manu Bhaker and Shri Nivetha claimed the gold medal by some distance in the womens team 10m air pistol event in the ISSF World Cup here on Sunday.The Indians shot 16 in the gold medal round t...

Gold imports slip 3.3 pc to USD 26.11 bn in Apr-Feb

Gold imports, which have a bearing on the countrys current account deficit CAD, fell 3.3 percent to USD 26.11 billion during April-February 2020-21, according to the commerce ministry data.Imports of the yellow metal stood at USD 27 billion...

Russian envoy to U.S. back in Moscow after Biden calls Putin a killer - TASS

Russias ambassador to the United States arrived in Moscow on Sunday for discussions on how to address sliding U.S.-Russia relations after U.S. President Joe Biden said he thought Vladimir Putin was a killer, the TASS news agency reported. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021