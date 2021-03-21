Left Menu

Doctors' dawn march kicks off Sunday protests in Myanmar

PTI | Mandalay | Updated: 21-03-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 13:38 IST
Doctors' dawn march kicks off Sunday protests in Myanmar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A peaceful march at dawn on Sunday by medical professionals in Myanmar's second biggest city kicked off another day of protests around the country against last month's coup. Security forces shot dead at least one person at a rally elsewhere.

With public protests getting ever more dangerous, anti-coup demonstrators in Mandalay acted early to minimize the risk of confrontation with security forces.

The independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners had verified 247 deaths nationwide linked to the post-coup crackdown. The actual total, including cases where verification has been difficult, is probably much higher, it said. It also has confirmed that 2,345 people have been arrested or charged, with 1,994 still detained or sought for arrest. About 100 doctors, nurses, medical students and pharmacists, wearing the long white coats, lined up on a main road in Mandalay to chant slogans and proclaim their opposition to the Feb. 1 coup that toppled the elected civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The army takeover reversed the slow progress towards democracy that began when Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party won a 2015 election after five decades of military rule.

Mandalay has been a major center of opposition to the takeover. But in recent weeks, the numbers of protesters has fallen off in the face of lethal use of force by police and soldiers firing live ammunition into crowds.

Engineers in Mandalay on Sunday held what has been dubbed a "no-human strike," an increasingly popular tactic that involves lining up signboards in streets or other public areas as proxies for human protesters.

While Mandalay's early morning march was unmolested by security forces, at least one protester was shot dead in Monywa, another central Myanmar city, according to the online news site Myanmar Now and numerous social media posts.

Myanmar Now, citing a doctor in Monywa, identified the victim as Min Min Zaw, who was shot in the head as he was helping assemble barricades for Sunday's protest.

Virtually all the dead since the coup have been shooting victims, and in many cases, have been shot in the head. The resistance cause over the weekend received support from demonstrations in several places abroad, including Tokyo, Taipei in Taiwan and on Times Square in New York City.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Not made final decision on pullout of US troops from Afghanistan yet: US Secretary of Defense

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, during his visit to India stated that US President Joe Biden has not made a final decision on the pullout of US troops from Afghanistan yet. Im aware that there is speculation that the President has mad...

Deswal, Bhaker, Nivetha fire as India win women's pistol team gold

Indias terrific trio of Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Manu Bhaker and Shri Nivetha claimed the gold medal by some distance in the womens team 10m air pistol event in the ISSF World Cup here on Sunday.The Indians shot 16 in the gold medal round t...

Gold imports slip 3.3 pc to USD 26.11 bn in Apr-Feb

Gold imports, which have a bearing on the countrys current account deficit CAD, fell 3.3 percent to USD 26.11 billion during April-February 2020-21, according to the commerce ministry data.Imports of the yellow metal stood at USD 27 billion...

Russian envoy to U.S. back in Moscow after Biden calls Putin a killer - TASS

Russias ambassador to the United States arrived in Moscow on Sunday for discussions on how to address sliding U.S.-Russia relations after U.S. President Joe Biden said he thought Vladimir Putin was a killer, the TASS news agency reported. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021