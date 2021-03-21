Left Menu

Pakistani intruder arrested along International Border in JK's Samba

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-03-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 14:15 IST
A Pakistani intruder was arrested along the International Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a BSF spokesperson said on Sunday.

The intruder was arrested shortly after he sneaked into the Indian side on Saturday night, the spokesperson said.

''During night hours, the alert BSF troops observed suspicious movement of one Pakistani national who crossed IB but was nabbed ahead of the fencing by the troops,” he said.

On March 16, a Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force in Ramgarh sector of Samba when he ignored repeated warnings while trying to sneak into the Indian side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

