Left Menu

Intruder shot dead by BSF along border in Bikaner's Anupgarh

An intruder was shot dead by the BSF while trying to enter the Indian territory from Pakistan, according to an official release. BSF personnel along the international border in Anupgarh challenged the intruder, when he was trying to cross fencing on Saturday evening, following which he tried to escape. The BSF men shot him dead, according to the official release.

PTI | Bikaner | Updated: 21-03-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 15:00 IST
Intruder shot dead by BSF along border in Bikaner's Anupgarh

An intruder was shot dead by the BSF while trying to enter the Indian territory from Pakistan, according to an official release. BSF personnel along the international border in Anupgarh challenged the intruder, when he was trying to cross fencing on Saturday evening, following which he tried to escape. The BSF men shot him dead, according to the official release. The body was handed to the Bikaner’s Anupgarh police station Bikaner for further action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines logs 7,757 new COVID-19 cases, 663,794 in total

Manila Philippines, March 21 ANIXinhua The Philippines Department of Health DOH Sunday reported 7,757 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 663,794. The Philippines has registered...

Rugby-Hogg happy for Russell to return to Scotland helm

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg is more than willing to give up the flyhalf berth for Fridays Six Nations finale in France despite leading his side from the pivot position to a 52-10 romp over Italy at Murrayfield on Saturday. Hogg started at ...

Sharon Stone receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Hollywood star Sharon Stone says she has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.The 63-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share the news.Got my first vaccine... Come to coreresponse Carbon Health. It was easy to ge...

If AIADMK wins, it will be BJP's victory, DMK chief Stalin tells people

Even if the AIADMK emerged victorious in a single seat, the victor would be a BJP MLA and hence people should vote for his party and its allies in the April 6 Assembly elections, DMK president M K Stalin appealed to the electorate here on S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021