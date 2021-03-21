Intruder shot dead by BSF along border in Bikaner's Anupgarh

An intruder was shot dead by the BSF while trying to enter the Indian territory from Pakistan, according to an official release. BSF personnel along the international border in Anupgarh challenged the intruder, when he was trying to cross fencing on Saturday evening, following which he tried to escape. The BSF men shot him dead, according to the official release. The body was handed to the Bikaner’s Anupgarh police station Bikaner for further action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)