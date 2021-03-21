State TV: Explosion kills 1, wounds 3 in southeastern Iran
Sistan and Baluchistan province is a well-worn trafficking route for drugs and petrol and has been the scene of occasional clashes between Iranian government forces and various militant groups.PTI | Tehran | Updated: 21-03-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 15:01 IST
An explosion Sunday killed one person and wounded three others in the restive southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchistan, state TV reported, as details about the incident remained scarce.
The TV report described the explosion that struck a public square in the city of Saravan as a "blind terrorist act" that killed a pedestrian. It wasn't immediately clear who was behind the apparent attack. Sistan and Baluchistan province is a well-worn trafficking route for drugs and petrol and has been the scene of occasional clashes between Iranian government forces and various militant groups. The province, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, is also where a Sunni separatist group affiliated with al-Qaeda and known as Jeish al-Adl, or Army of Justice, operates.
After guards at the Iranian border shot and killed several fuel traders last month, unrest gripped the province. Protesters with light arms stormed police stations and government buildings, prompting a government crackdown. The area is one of the least developed and poorest parts of Iran.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- Baluchistan
- Army of Justice
- Saravan
- Sistan
- Sunni
- Jeish
- Iranian
- al-Qaeda
- Pakistan
- Iran
ALSO READ
Iranian firefighters battle blaze at Afghan border post
Iranian firefighters contain fuel tanks blaze at Afghan border
Iran releases British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe from house arrest but court summons looms
Iran frees British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe - her lawyer says
British-Iranian aid worker has ankle tag removed, court summons - UK lawmaker