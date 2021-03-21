Left Menu

Six states accounts for 77.7 pc of India's fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

The Union health ministry on Sunday said that five states in the country accounted for 77.7 per cent of the new cases in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 15:14 IST
Six states accounts for 77.7 pc of India's fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union health ministry on Sunday said that five states in the country accounted for 77.7 per cent of the new cases in last 24 hours. A total of 43,846 new daily cases reported in last 24 hours. 83.14 per cent of the new cases are from six states.

Maharashtra continued to report the highest daily new cases at 27,126 followed by Punjab with 2,578 while Kerala reported 2,078 new cases. 197 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Six states account for 86.8 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (92). Punjab follows with 38 daily deaths. Kerala reported15 deaths. Eight states/UTs -- Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat and Haryana among the top five districts contributing maximum to the new cases.

Over 4.4 crore (4,46,03,841) vaccine doses have been administered through 7,25,138 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 77,79,985 Health Care Workers (HCWs) (1st dose), 48,77,356 HCWs (2nd dose), 80,84,311 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose) and 26,01,298 FLWs (2nd Dose), 36,33,473 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 1,76,27,418 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

As on Day-64 of the vaccination drive on March 20, more than 25 Lakh (25,40,449) vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 22,83,157 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 38,669 sessions for first dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 2,57,292 HCWs and FLWs received second dose of vaccine. Meanwhile, country's total active caseload stands at 3.09 lakh (3,09,087) today. A net incline of 20,693 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,11,30,288 today with national recovery rate -- 95.96 per cent. 22,956 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. Seventeen states/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Rajasthan, Assam, Goa, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Puducherry, D&D & D&N, Nagaland, Tripura, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Mizoram, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines logs 7,757 new COVID-19 cases, 663,794 in total

Manila Philippines, March 21 ANIXinhua The Philippines Department of Health DOH Sunday reported 7,757 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 663,794. The Philippines has registered...

Rugby-Hogg happy for Russell to return to Scotland helm

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg is more than willing to give up the flyhalf berth for Fridays Six Nations finale in France despite leading his side from the pivot position to a 52-10 romp over Italy at Murrayfield on Saturday. Hogg started at ...

Sharon Stone receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Hollywood star Sharon Stone says she has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.The 63-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share the news.Got my first vaccine... Come to coreresponse Carbon Health. It was easy to ge...

If AIADMK wins, it will be BJP's victory, DMK chief Stalin tells people

Even if the AIADMK emerged victorious in a single seat, the victor would be a BJP MLA and hence people should vote for his party and its allies in the April 6 Assembly elections, DMK president M K Stalin appealed to the electorate here on S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021