Security forces in JK strengthen bullet-proofing as steel bullets emerge again

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have strengthened the bullet-proofing shield of their vehicles and bunkers after steel bullets which can pierce through normal protective shields were recovered from terrorists during an encounter in South Kashmir recently.

A few days back, local commander of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group, Vilayat Hussain Lone alias Sajjad Afghani, was killed in an encounter at Shopian. The army had recovered 36 rounds of armed steel-core bullets.

Advertisement

The recoveries raised alarm bells within the security establishment as these bullets can harm personnel even wearing a regular protective shield.

Officials said that now the vehicles, especially deployed in South Kashmir, and personnel moving for anti-terror operations are equipped with shields which have an extra layer of protection for blunting such penetrative bullets.

The ammunition normally used in the AK series rifles was being modified from across the border with the help of Chinese technology of encasing bullets with hard steel core, the officials said.

The bullet, termed Armour Piercing

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)