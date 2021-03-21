18-year-old arrested in Mohali car mishap

Left Menu

An18-year-old teenager has been arrested by the Punjab Police in connection with Saturday's accident in Mohali in which three people were killed and three others received injuries.

Visuals from the accident site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

An18-year-old teenager has been arrested by the Punjab Police in connection with Saturday's accident in Mohali in which three people were killed and three others received injuries. "The accused is a resident of Chandigarh and does not have a driving license. He was also drunk while driving the car. A criminal case registered under the Sections of Indian Penal Court," area Director General of Police said in a statement on Sunday.

A speeding Mercedes car rammed into a taxi and ran over two cyclists near the Radha Swami Satsang Chowk on the Airport Road in Mohali on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as cyclist Ram Prasad of Mataur, 22-year-old Dharampreet Singh and 29-year-old Ankush Narula- both of whom were sitting in the taxi which was hit by the Mercedez car.

Those injured have been identified as Pradeep Kumar, Shripal and Harish Kumar. According to police, the Mercedes car driver rammed into the taxi towards the side next to the driver, where Dharampreet was sitting, and then hit the cycle on which Ram Prasad was riding.

The airbags of the Mercedes inflated on impact due to which the three occupants were saved. The driver of the luxury car along with its two other occupants fled from the spot. According to police the condition of the taxi driver Harish Kumar who has been admitted to PGI, Chandigarh, is critical. Ankush Narula who was sitting at the back of the taxi succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Sector 71, Mohali. Pradeep Kumar is also undergoing treatment at a private hospital. (ANI)

