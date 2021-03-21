Left Menu

Rajasthan: Two women killed, 22 workers hurt in accident

The mishap occurred in the Kuchera police station area when the driver of the vehicle lost control over it and it overturned, police said.Two women were killed in the mishap while 22 others injured. Most of the injured are women and are being treated at local hospitals, police said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-03-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 15:18 IST
Two women were killed and 22 workers injured when a pickup jeep in which they were travelling overturned in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district on Sunday. The mishap occurred in the Kuchera police station area when the driver of the vehicle lost control over it and it overturned, police said.

Two women were killed in the mishap while 22 others injured. Most of the injured are women and are being treated at local hospitals, police said.

