Rajasthan: Teenage boy, cousin sister found hanging from tree

A teenage boy and his cousin sister were found hanging from a tree in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district on Sunday.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, police said, adding that both had gone missing on Saturday evening.

“Sanjeev Yadav (19) and Varsha Yadav (21) were cousins. They had left their homes yesterday and did not return. They were found hanging from a tree in a farm on Sunday morning,” police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that they had a love affair, police said. The bodies were handed over to family members after a post-mortem.