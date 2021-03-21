Four held for theft of vehicles

Police here on Sunday claimed to have busted a gang of vehicle thieves with the arrest of four people. According to police, they recovered six trucks, two cars and a mini-truck worth Rs 3 crore from them during a raid in the Transport Nagar here. According to SSP Abhishek Yadav, the vehicles were stolen from Punjab and Rajasthan.

