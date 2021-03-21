Rajasthan: Three children killed as soil heap caves in
The incident occurred in the Udaipurwati police station area on Saturday evening. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared three of them dead on arrival, police said. One boy is under treatment, police said.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-03-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 16:17 IST
Three children were killed and one injured when a heap of soil fell on them while they were playing in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, according to police. The incident occurred in the Udaipurwati police station area on Saturday evening. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared three of them dead on arrival, police said. The dead were identified as Prince (7), Suresh (7) and 10-year-old girl Sona. One boy is under treatment, police said. The bodies were handed over to family members after a post-mortem on Sunday.
