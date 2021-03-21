Left Menu

Gold ornaments worth Rs 25 lakh looted

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 21-03-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 17:13 IST
Gold ornaments worth Rs 25 lakh were looted by holding a family hostage in the Civil Lines area of Amritsar on Sunday, police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Malik said four to five people gained entry into a house located near the district courts and made a family hostage at gunpoint.

He said the family told police that the accused took away gold ornaments worth Rs 25 lakh besides some cash. A case has been registered and further investigation is on, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

