Turkey says five killed in hospital shelling in Syria's Aleppo

Turkey says five killed in hospital shelling in Syria's AleppoReuters | Updated: 21-03-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 17:31 IST
Turkey's defence ministry said on Sunday five people were killed and 10 injured in an artillery attack by Damascus-backed forces on a hospital in the northwest Aleppo region, where Turkish and local allied forces hold territory.
The shelling in the town of Al Atarib killed one child, the ministry said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
