Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in Bikaner area
The Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled a cross-border intrusion bid in Rajasthan's Bikaner after it shot dead a Pakistani intruder who was trying to enter the Indian territory.ANI | Bikaner (Rajasthan) | Updated: 21-03-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 17:32 IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled a cross-border intrusion bid in Rajasthan's Bikaner after it shot dead a Pakistani intruder who was trying to enter the Indian territory.
BSF has foiled an attempt of a Pakistan intruder after his suspicious movement was detected ahead of the fence in Indian territory in the Bikaner area. After the intruder didn't stop despite a warning, the troops shot him dead, according to a tweet by Border Security Force.
"BSF foiled the attempt of Pak intruder. Suspicious movement of Pak intruder detected ahead of #fence in #Indian_territory in AOR of #Bikaner, Intruder didn't stop despite challenging, Sensing threat, #BSF fired & shot dead Pak intruder," the tweet from BSF read. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mexico experts recommend approving Indian vaccine
BSF kills Pak intruder along IB in Rajasthan
Rajasthan HC stays hearing of appeals in blackbuck poaching case in Jodhpur court
Indian farmers block highway outside Delhi to mark 100th day of protest
Vijayalakshmi Das Entrepreneurship Awards - A Tribute to Mother of Indian Microfinance Industry on International Women’s Day 2021 organized by SATYA MicroCapital Ltd.