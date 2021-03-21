Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in Bikaner area

The Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled a cross-border intrusion bid in Rajasthan's Bikaner after it shot dead a Pakistani intruder who was trying to enter the Indian territory.

BSF has foiled an attempt of a Pakistan intruder after his suspicious movement was detected ahead of the fence in Indian territory in the Bikaner area. After the intruder didn't stop despite a warning, the troops shot him dead, according to a tweet by Border Security Force.

Advertisement

"BSF foiled the attempt of Pak intruder. Suspicious movement of Pak intruder detected ahead of #fence in #Indian_territory in AOR of #Bikaner, Intruder didn't stop despite challenging, Sensing threat, #BSF fired & shot dead Pak intruder," the tweet from BSF read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)