Ker HC directs EC to file counter to pleas of 2 BJP candidates against rejection of their nominations

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 21-03-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 18:09 IST
The Kerala High Court on Sunday sought the response of the Election Commission to pleas by two BJP candidates challenging the Returning Officers' decision rejecting their nominations for the April 6 assembly polls.

At a special sitting, Justice N Nagaresh directed the EC to submit its counter-affidavit on Monday and posted the petitions for further hearing at 12 noon.

During the hearing on Sunday, the Election Commission, citing Constitutional provisions, opposed the pleas, contending that since the election process has set in, the intervention of the court was not warranted.

BJP's N Haridas and Nivedita Subramanian petitioned the court after their nominations were rejected during scrutiny on the ground that their papers did not have the signature of the party's state president.

In their pleas, they contended that their respective Returning Officers should have given them time to rectify the defects which were not fatal.

BJP fielded Haridas, the party's Kannur district president, and Nivedita, Mahila Morcha state president, as its nominees in Thalassery in Kannur district and Guruvayur in Thrissur district respectively.

In her petition, Nivedita contended that the Guruvayur Returning Officer's action was ''absolutely authorized and arbitrary'' in rejecting the nomination solely on the ground that the intimation in Form B of the Conduct of Election rules submitted at the time of scrutiny was belated.

She submitted that the Returning Officer acted without jurisdiction in ignoring Rule-4 of the Conduct of Election Rules clearly specifying that the defects in Form A or B are not fatal to the nomination.

Seeking the intervention of the court, Nivedita claimed the action of Returning Officer was malafide and amounted to an abuse of power that will stall the elections.

The nomination of BJP ally AIADMKs candidate R M Dhanalakshmi was also rejected at Devikulam in the Idukki district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

