Left Menu

Aadhaar not mandatory for Jeevan Pramaan, Sandes app, attendance system

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 18:14 IST
Aadhaar not mandatory for Jeevan Pramaan, Sandes app, attendance system
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Aadhaar is no longer mandatory for pensioners to get a digital life certificate, Jeevan Pramaan, that is required to collect their pensions, according to the new rule notified by the government.

The government has also made Aadhaar verification voluntary for its instant messaging solution 'Sandes' and attendance management at public offices under the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020.

''Aadhaar Authentication in Jeevan Pramaan is voluntarily and user organizations shall provide alternate means of submission of Life Certificate. NIC shall comply with provisions of the Aadhaar Act 2016, the Aadhaar Regulation 2016, and the O.Ms (official memorandum), circulars, and guidelines issued by UIDAI from time to time,'' a notification by the Ministry of Electronics and IT dated March 18 said.

Digital Life Certificate for pensioners scheme was introduced to address the woes that pensioners faced as they were required to be present before pension disbursing agency or had the life certificate issued by authority where they served earlier and delivered that to the disbursing agency.

The digital life certificate helped pensioners from physically traveling to the respective organisation.

However, many pensioners complained about problems in getting pensions due non-availability of Aadhaar cards or their fingerprints becoming unreadable.

While some government organizations provided an alternate way of issuing pensions in 2018, the notification to make Aadhaar voluntary for the digital life certificate has been issued now.

Simultaneously, the Electronics and IT Ministry has made Aadhaar optional for users of the instant messaging solution, Sande's app, developed by the National Informatics Centre.

''Aadhaar Authentication in Sandes is voluntarily and user organisations shall provide alternate means of verification. NIC shall comply with provisions of the Aadhaar Act 2016, the Aadhaar Regulation 2016 and the O.Ms, circulars and guidelines issued by UIDAI from time to time,'' a separate notification dated March 18 said.

Developed under project name Government Instant Messaging System, the app is used within public departments. Proof of concept for the app is done by more than 150 organizations including Niti Aayog, MeitY, CBI, MEA, Indian Railways, Indian Navy, Indian Army, National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), Intelligence Bureau, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Department of Telecom, Home Ministry, etc. The government has plans to make available Sandes for the general public also. Aadhaar authentication has been made voluntary for biometrics attendance systems used in government offices through another notification on March 18.

''Aadhaar Authentication in AEBAS is voluntarily and user organizations shall provide alternate means of attendance,'' the notification said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chandigarh reports 239 fresh COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh reported 239 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hours taking the total number of corona cases in the Union Territory to 24,459, the health department informed on Sunday. The UT now has 1,872 active cases, while 22,225 people hav...

BJP president JP Nadda to hold 3 rallies in Assam on Monday

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP national president JP Nadda will hold rallies in Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Biswanath Charali on Monday ahead of the Assam assembly election. Elections for the 126-seat Assam assembly are scheduled to take place in thr...

MP: siren to be blown to make people take vow of wearing masks

A siren will be sounded in all cities in Madhya Pradesh at 11 am on March 23 for two minutes when people will take a vow to wear masks and maintain a physical distance at public places to check the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Shiv...

In poll manifesto, BJP promises new AIIMS in North Bengal, Jungle Mahal, Sunderban.

In poll manifesto, BJP promises new AIIMS in North Bengal, Jungle Mahal, Sunderban....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021