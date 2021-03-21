Jammu-based Tiger Division of Army celebrates raising day

The Jammu-based Tiger Division of Army celebrated its 79th raising day Sunday with a wreath-laying ceremony to pay homage to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation, a defence spokesman said.

The division was initially raised in 1942 and participated in World War-II. After WW-II, it was de-mobilised and was re-raised in Mar 1948 during the first Indo-Pak war. Since then it participated in various operations such as the 1965 and the 1971 wars.

''To commemorate the occasion, a large number of serving officers, Junior Commissioned Officers, and other rank officer paid homage at the Tiger War Memorial here,'' the spokesman said. He said General Officer Commanding, Tiger Division, Major General Vijay B Nair, and GOC (designate) Major General N Gosain laid floral wreath at the war memorial.

Two-minute silence was also observed in reverence to the fallen soldiers, the spokesman said.

