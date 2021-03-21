Top foreign stories at 2000 hrs

Prime Minister Imran Khan and First Lady Bushra Bibi are feeling ''comfortable with mild symptoms'', his top communication aide said on Sunday, a day after they tested positive for the COVID-19.

FGN3 UK-INDIANS-EXTRADITION-BOOK New book chronicles Indian fugitives who escaped to UK London: A new book on some high-profile as well as lesser-known Indian extradition cases attempts to decode why the UK is considered a safe haven for those wanting to escape the law in India. By Aditi Khanna FGN22 PHILIPPINES-CHINA-LD VESSELS Philippine defense chief asks Chinese flotilla to leave reef Manila: The Philippine defense chief on Sunday demanded more than 200 Chinese vessels he said were manned by militias leave a South China Sea reef claimed by Manila, saying their presence was a “provocative action of militarising the area.” (AP) FGN26 US-IRAN-THREAT Iran threatens US Army base and top general Washington: Iran has made threats against Fort McNair, an Army base in the nation's capital, and against the Army's vice chief of staff, two senior US intelligence officials said.

