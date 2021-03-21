Left Menu

Man, his nephew held for killing Nepalese woman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 20:12 IST
A 30-year-old man and his nephew have been arrested for allegedly killing a Nepalese woman during a robbery bid in north Delhi's Timarpur area, police said on Sunday.

Sameer and his nephew Faizan (25) were arrested from Geeta Colony on Saturday night, they said.

The two were also involved in robbery in Rohini where they had targeted two women and robbed gold ornaments from them on the same day they allegedly killed the woman. The video of the robbery had also gone viral on social media, the police said.

The police claimed to have solved two other robbery cases registered at Anand Vihar police station after the duo's arrest.

According to the police, the 45-year-old Nepalese woman identified as Meena, who ran a roadside snacks and beverages shop in Timarpur, was shot dead by the accused on Wednesday.

The two men had come on a motorcycle, shot at the woman and fled the spot. She received bullet injury in her chest and was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, the duo claimed that after robbing the two women in Rohini, they fled towards Ring Road and while escaping, they spotted a woman near Majnu ka Tila and tried to rob her too. When she resisted, they allegedly shot at her but the bullet hit Meena, whose shop was on the roadside, the officer said.

The police, are however, verifying their claims. Ruling out any angle of enmity, police said robbery was the motive behind the incident.

Before shooting Meena, the accused had allegedly targeted two women in Rohini. In the viral video, the men on motorcycle wearing helmets could be seen stopping two women and threatening them with a pistol. The bike rider targeted one of the women while the pillon rider chased the other. The video also shows one of the women dropping a chain on the road while the other women could be seen pleading with the accused.

The police registered cases under relevant sections in connection with both the incidents. Teams from Rohini, south and north districts of Delhi Police also worked in coordination to nab the suspects, officials said. With the help of technical surveillance, the team identified the motorcycle and scanned around 100 CCTV footage to trace the route taken by the accused, the officer said.

Another police team tracked them to their rented flat at west Laxmi Market in Geeta Colony from where the two accused were arrested, he said.

The motorcycle has been recovered, police said, adding that it was stolen from Mayur Vihar area and a fake number plate was installed.

