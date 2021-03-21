Stolen jewellery among other items worth Rs 10 lakh recovered from 2 Nepalese men, held

Two Nepalese men were arrested at the India-Nepal border in Rupaidiah here after stolen jewellery and other items worth Rs 10 lakh were recovered from their possession, an official said on Sunday.

Assistant Commandant of Sashastra Seema Bal Anil Kumar Yadav said the Telangana Police had informed the SSB that two men fled towards Nepal after stealing jewellery and other precious items.

Advertisement

The border outposts were alerted and on Saturday, Lalit and Jahanvi, the two Nepalese men, were searched by the SSB on suspicion.

Jewellery and other items worth Rs 10 lakh were recovered from their possession, Yadav said, adding that during interrogation, the two men confessed to their crime.

After completing all the legal formalities, the Nepalese duo was handed over to the Telangana Police, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)