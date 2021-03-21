Left Menu

Two SHOs injured in attack by Nihang Sikhs in Tarn Taran

ANI | Tarn Taran (Punjab) | Updated: 21-03-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 20:14 IST
SP Jagjeet Walia speaking to media on Sunday. . Image Credit: ANI

Two police personnel were injured in an attack by Nihang Sikhs in Tarn Taran. Superintendent of Police Jagjeet Walia told reporters, "Two SHOs have been injured and admitted to Amandeep Hospital. Both the SHOs are undergoing treatment at the hospital and doctors say they are out of danger. Both have received injuries on their hands."

Further investigation is underway. It is noteworthy that last year on April 12 in Patiala, Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh's hand was chopped off and a few others were injured when a group of Nihangs -- an armed order of the Sikh community -- allegedly attacked them at a vegetable market in Punjab's Patiala city.

The incident took place when restrictions were in place in the State due to coronavirus lockdown. (ANI)

