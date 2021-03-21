Goa ambulance firm to help train people in emergency first aid

A firm contracted by the Goa government to provide free ambulance services will now train families to provide emergency first aid, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Sunday.

He said GVK EMRI 108, which currently operates a free ambulance service along with the Goa health department, will train ''first responders'' who will perform life-saving techniques with minimal equipment until a medical professional arrives.

