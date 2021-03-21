Left Menu

Rs 1.37 crore seized in Erode district in 20 days: Collector

PTI | Erode | Updated: 21-03-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 20:20 IST
Cash, gold jewels and other items worth Rs 1.37 crore have been seized from 65 people over the last 20 days in different parts of Erode district, said its Collector-cum-Election Officer C Kathiravan on Sunday.

The seizure was made in view of the election code of conduct that came into effect from February 26.

The Election Commission had ordered that cash totalling above Rs 50,000 and other items without receipt or documents should be in possession of anyone as the valuables could be used to bribe voters.

The amount has been deposited with the Treasury and cases have been registered against those who violated the poll code of conduct.

The poll officer had formed several surveillance teams to check such violations in the run-up to the April 6 Assembly elections in the state.

