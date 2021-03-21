Left Menu

Punjab: Two 'Nihangs' shot dead in encounter with police

PTI | Tarntaran | Updated: 21-03-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 20:42 IST
Punjab: Two 'Nihangs' shot dead in encounter with police

Two 'Nihangs', traditional Sikh warriors, were shot dead by police during an encounter after the duo attacked policemen with swords at a village in Punjab's Tarn Taran on Sunday, officials said.

The two 'Nihangs', identified as Mehatab Singh and Gurdev Singh, were wanted in a murder case at Nanded in Maharashtra, they said.

After their mobile location was traced in Sursingh village, the Nanded Police alerted the police in Punjab and a team of two SHOs were sent to nab them.

The two accused attacked the SHOs with swords, leaving them critically injured, police said.

Thereafter, a heavy police force was called on the spot and an encounter broke out between the accused and police personnel in which the two 'Nihangs' were shot dead.

Meanwhile, both the injured SHOs -- Balwinder Singh and Narinder Singh -- were admitted to a private hospital in Amritsar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oman reports 1,665 new COVID-19 cases, total up to 150,800

Muscat Oman, March 21 ANIXinhua The Omani health ministry on Sunday announced 1,665 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the sultanate to 150,800, the official Oman News Agency ONA reported.Meanwhile, 1,22...

Oil giant Saudi Aramco sees 2020 profits drop to $49 billion

Saudi Arabias state-backed oil giant Aramco announced Sunday that its profits nearly halved in 2020 to 49 billion, a big drop that came as the coronavirus pandemic roiled global energy markets.Saudi Arabian Oil Co. released its annual finan...

Bengal polls: BJP manifesto promises 33pc reservation to women in state govt jobs

Launching its poll manifesto for West Bengal Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Sunday promised to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in state government jobs, three AIIMS and citizenship to refugees staying for 70 ...

Tarn Taran: Nihang Sikhs who attacked SHOs shot at by police leading to their death

The Nihang Sikhs who attacked two SHOs were shot at by the police in retaliation leading to their death. Nanded Sahib Maharashtra Police informed Tarn Taran Police that two Nihang Sikhs had fled Nanded Sahib after murdering a kar sevak. Nih...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021