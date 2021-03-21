Punjab: Two 'Nihangs' shot dead in encounter with police

Two 'Nihangs', traditional Sikh warriors, were shot dead by police during an encounter after the duo attacked policemen with swords at a village in Punjab's Tarn Taran on Sunday, officials said.

The two 'Nihangs', identified as Mehatab Singh and Gurdev Singh, were wanted in a murder case at Nanded in Maharashtra, they said.

After their mobile location was traced in Sursingh village, the Nanded Police alerted the police in Punjab and a team of two SHOs were sent to nab them.

The two accused attacked the SHOs with swords, leaving them critically injured, police said.

Thereafter, a heavy police force was called on the spot and an encounter broke out between the accused and police personnel in which the two 'Nihangs' were shot dead.

Meanwhile, both the injured SHOs -- Balwinder Singh and Narinder Singh -- were admitted to a private hospital in Amritsar.

