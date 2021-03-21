Man arrested with heroin in Jammu

The police have arrested a man here and recovered five grams of heroin from his possession, a police official said on Sunday.

Amit Raina, a resident of Miran Sahib, was moving suspiciously when he was apprehended at Indira Nagar by a police party, the official said. He said the search of Raina led to the recovery of the narcotic substance and he was accordingly booked under NDPS Act.

