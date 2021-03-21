Left Menu

Maharashtra ATS solves Mansukh Hiran's death case: DIG

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday has claimed to have solved Mansukh Hiran's death case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-03-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 20:48 IST
Maharashtra ATS solves Mansukh Hiran's death case: DIG
Mansukh Hiran (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday has claimed to have solved Mansukh Hiran's death case. Maharashtra ATS DIG Shivdeep Lande said, "The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have solved Mansukh Hiran's death case."

Earlier on Sunday, Maharashtra ATS arrested two associates of Sachin Waze in connection with the Mansukh Hiran death case. According to the ATS, the accused Naresh Dhare who is a cricket bookie had provided five fake sim cards to Sachin Waze and suspended Mumbai Police constable Vinayak Shinde.

Shinde was sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the Lakhanbhaiya encounter case. After being released on parole in 2020, Shinde has been in touch with Sachin Waze and helped him in his work. Maharashtra ATS said that the two accused, arrested in connection with Mansukh Hiren death case, were presented in the court on Sunday and have been directed to stay in ATS custody till March 30.

Waze was arrested in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25. Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), who was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren death case, has been sent to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody till March 25, in connection with his alleged role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle.

After the NIA, now the Maharashtra ATS is seeking custody of Sachin Waze, in connection with the investigation into the Mansukh Hiren death case, top sources of ATS confirmed. Hiran, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two blasts hit Afghanistan's Nangarhar province

Two separate blasts in the city of Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, killed one civilian and wounded another on Sunday, the Tolonews reported, citing police. The police said the first blast happened close to the Directorate of Agriculture, Irr...

Oman reports 1,665 new COVID-19 cases, total up to 150,800

Muscat Oman, March 21 ANIXinhua The Omani health ministry on Sunday announced 1,665 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the sultanate to 150,800, the official Oman News Agency ONA reported.Meanwhile, 1,22...

Oil giant Saudi Aramco sees 2020 profits drop to $49 billion

Saudi Arabias state-backed oil giant Aramco announced Sunday that its profits nearly halved in 2020 to 49 billion, a big drop that came as the coronavirus pandemic roiled global energy markets.Saudi Arabian Oil Co. released its annual finan...

Bengal polls: BJP manifesto promises 33pc reservation to women in state govt jobs

Launching its poll manifesto for West Bengal Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Sunday promised to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in state government jobs, three AIIMS and citizenship to refugees staying for 70 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021