Charge sheet filed against govt official, another person for tampering revenue records in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-03-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 21:08 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has filed a charge sheet against two people, including a government official, in a case of alleged tampering of revenue records in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said on Sunday.

The charge sheet against the then Girdawar revenue official Mohammad Farooq and Mohammad Javed was filed in the court of the additional district and sessions judge in the case registered in 2016 under the Prevention of Corruption Act, an ACB spokesperson said.

The case was registered on the basis of an inquiry conducted by the sub-divisional magistrate of Basantgarh into allegations of tampering revenue records pertaining to a plot of land in Dudu village, he said.

The inquiry revealed that Javed, with the intention to grab the land of his sister Asmat Begum, entered into a criminal conspiracy with the official and subsequently illegal entries were made in the revenue records.

The case was chargesheeted in the court of law after obtaining government sanction, the spokesperson said, adding that the next date of hearing is April 23.

