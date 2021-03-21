Left Menu

Gold worth Rs 2.53 crore concealed in wigs seized; 6 held

The accused had partly tonsured their heads to hide the currencies, they said.In the second incident, the officials retrieved gold bars after searching an aircraft.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-03-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 21:21 IST
Chennai, Mar 21 (PTI): Gold weighing 5.55 kg hidden in wigs and worth Rs 2.53 crore was seized in different incidents from six plane passengers who arrived here from Dubai on Sunday, said Customs officials.

Besides gold, foreign currencies equivalent to Rs 24 lakh were confiscated. The currencies too were hidden beneath the wigs, the officials said.

The six, hailing from Tamil Nadu, had their heads partly tonsured to hide the currencies, they said, adding that the passengers were arrested.

In the first incident, the officials of the air intelligence wing intercepted the passengers with suspicious hairstyles at the international terminal.

On examination, the sleuths recovered the precious metal and currencies concealed beneath wigs. The accused had partly tonsured their heads to hide the currencies, they said.

In the second incident, the officials retrieved gold bars after searching an aircraft.

