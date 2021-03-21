Left Menu

Gujarat CM rules out lockdown amid rise in COVID-19 cases

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-03-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 21:34 IST
Gujarat CM rules out lockdown amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday ruled out imposition of a fresh lockdown in the state despite a surge in the fresh COVID-19 cases.

Gujarat's overall tally of cases rose to 2,87,009 with the addition of 1,580 new infections on Sunday.

''As Chief Minister, I assure you that there will be no new lockdown,'' Rupani said in his Facebook Live address to people of the state.

He also appealed to citizens to not believe in rumours.

''The state government had to take steps like discontinuing offline education in schools and colleges, extending the hours of a night curfew, and imposing restrictions on hotels and restaurants in cities due to the rise in the number of cases.

''Now that the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing, we have once again taken a strict action. When the number of cases decreases, everything will go back to normal,'' the CM said.

Rupani saidthe government's concern is that people do not suffer due to the pandemic and that their jobs are not affected.

He also appealed to people to exercise caution and to adhere to COVID-19 norms.

''The government will not take steps that will adversely affect livelihood of the people. They should not lose patience,'' he said.

Rupani said the government was not interested in fining people for not wearing face masks.

''A fine of Rs 1,000 is collected from people for not wearing masks on the order of the Gujarat High Court,'' he said.

Rupani said people should follow norms like maintaining social distance, wearing masks and using sanitiser.

''(Eligible) People should get themselves vaccinated when their turn comes. They should not go out unnecessarily and avoid gatherings,'' he said.

The CM said the state is now conducting more number of COVID-19 tests.

''At the same time, adequate number of beds and essential medicines are being made available. The vaccination is also gathering pace,'' Rupani added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two blasts hit Afghanistan's Nangarhar province

Two separate blasts in the city of Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, killed one civilian and wounded another on Sunday, the Tolonews reported, citing police. The police said the first blast happened close to the Directorate of Agriculture, Irr...

Oman reports 1,665 new COVID-19 cases, total up to 150,800

Muscat Oman, March 21 ANIXinhua The Omani health ministry on Sunday announced 1,665 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the sultanate to 150,800, the official Oman News Agency ONA reported.Meanwhile, 1,22...

Oil giant Saudi Aramco sees 2020 profits drop to $49 billion

Saudi Arabias state-backed oil giant Aramco announced Sunday that its profits nearly halved in 2020 to 49 billion, a big drop that came as the coronavirus pandemic roiled global energy markets.Saudi Arabian Oil Co. released its annual finan...

Bengal polls: BJP manifesto promises 33pc reservation to women in state govt jobs

Launching its poll manifesto for West Bengal Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Sunday promised to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in state government jobs, three AIIMS and citizenship to refugees staying for 70 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021