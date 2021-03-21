5 kids die after getting trapped inside grain storage container in Raj

In a tragic incident, five children suffocated to death after they jumped into a grain storage container while playing at Himmatasar village in Rajasthan’s Bikaner on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the container was almost empty and the children jumped into it one after another while playing. The container got closed accidentally, trapping the kids inside.

Sevaram (4), Ravina (7), Radha (5), Poonam (8) and Mali were rushed to a government hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, SP (Bikaner) Priti Chandra said.

“When the mother of the children came home, she did not find them. During the search for them, she opened the container and found them inside it,” she said.

