Man shot dead for opposing celebratory firing at wedding in UP

Man shot dead for opposing celebratory firing at wedding in UPPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 21-03-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 22:09 IST
A man was shot dead after he opposed celebratory firing at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place at Silawar village, which comes under the jurisdiction of Adersh Mandi police station, on Saturday night.
SP Om Prakash said some miscreants opened fire at the wedding and when Sonu opposed this, he was shot dead by them.
A case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the deceased's father and efforts were underway to nab the accused, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
