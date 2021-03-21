Left Menu

Increase in Covid cases, AAP demands sine die adjournment of parliament session

In view of the increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases across the country, Narain Dass Gupta, Rajya Sabha member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanded Sine Die adjournment of the Parliament session.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 22:18 IST
Increase in Covid cases, AAP demands sine die adjournment of parliament session
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

By Ashoke Raj In view of the increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases across the country, Narain Dass Gupta, Rajya Sabha member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanded Sine Die adjournment of the Parliament session.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP ND Gupta has written a letter to Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and requested sine die adjournment of the parliament session because of rising Covid cases. "This is to bring to your kind notice that there is an alarming rise in Corona cases nearing a peak situation again nationwide. It is requested to adjourn the parliament session as a precautionary measure for safety of respected members and the staff," the letter read.

The second part of the budget session of Parliament is going on and according to sources in parliament, the session will end before Holi. But in the meantime, Lok Sabha Speaker tested Covid positive and AAP MP has demanded sine die adjournment of parliament. "My request is supported by the fact that the average age of members of the house is 62 years mostly consisting of senior citizens and there is the recent news of Honourable Speaker of Lok Sabha reporting Covid positive. It is well in the public interest to reconsider the decision of conducting the proceedings of the House henceforth. I may remind you further that previous sessions were also adjourned sine die under similar circumstances. My humble request would be to adjourn the House sine die," the letter read.

The government has decided to bring important bills in Rajya Sabha in this budget session part-2 which includes Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Aam Aadmi Party has already shown its protest against the bill and said that this bill is anti-NCT government and gives more power to Lieutenant General in day-to-day functioning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People should make decisive move, not to leave hung Assembly: Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Sunday said that both AIADMK and DMK are not support-worthy and people should make a decision in this Assembly elections and not leave the hung Assembly. Both AIADMK DMK arent support-worthy. They ...

Two held for killing man over personal enmity in Delhi's Azadpur

Two people were arrested for allegedly killing a 32-year-old man over personal enmity in northwest Delhis Azadpur on Sunday, police said.Mohit 18, Amit Dubey 20 and their accomplice Rajnish 21 had allegedly killed Suresh alias Banwari on Ma...

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 124,481,412 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The tally is for Moderna, PfizerBioNTech and Johnson Johnsons vaccines as of 6 a.m. E...

'Don't want to investigate such matter', Julio Ribeiro refuses to probe Param Bir's claims

Former IPS officer Julio Ribeiro on Sunday rejected NCP chief Sharad Pawars suggestion that he should probe ex-Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singhs claims that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh asked suspended police officer Sachin Waze to collec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021