SA Women beat India Women by 6 wickets in 2nd T20I

SA Women beat India Women by 6 wickets in 2nd T20IPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-03-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 22:20 IST
South Africa women beat India women by six wickets in second T20 International to take a series-clinching 2-0 lead here on Sunday.
Brief scores: India Women: 158 for 4 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 47, Richa Ghosh 44 not out, Harleen Deol 31; Nonkululeko Mlaba 1/27).
South Africa Women: 159 for 4 in 20 0vers (Lizelle Lee 70, Laura Wolvaardt 53 not out; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 1/20).
