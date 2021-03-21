Smuggled liquor worth Rs 40 lakh seized in UP's Mathura

Smuggled liquor worth Rs 40 lakh seized in UP's MathuraPTI | Mathura | Updated: 21-03-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 22:53 IST
Police have seized 1,000 cartons of smuggled liquor worth Rs 40 lakh and arrested one person in this connection, an official said on Sunday.
In a joint operation of police and the Excise Department, 1,000 cartons of liquor were recovered from a vehicle on Saturday evening, SP rural Srish Chandra said.
Shiv Kumar Jaiswal, a resident of Thane in Maharashtra, was arrested in connection with the matter, the SP said.
A probe into the matter was underway, he added.
